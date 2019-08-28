Lars Hagberg/CP An aerial view of houses in Oshawa, Ont. is shown on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

OTTAWA — Canada’s cities are asking federal parties to add more than $800 million a year to the national government’s decade-long housing strategy and fill gaps in the plan over its remaining eight years to make renting more affordable and keep people from going homeless. Among the requests from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are a new fund to help seniors pay for refits so they can stay in their homes longer, another to help build more housing for urban Indigenous people, and a separate program to pay for units for homeless people with mental illnesses. Cities are also asking parties to consider a combination of subsidies and tax credits for owners of aging rental buildings to pay for upgrades and maintain the apartments as low-cost units. Watch: Watchdog’s report puts Liberals on defensive for housing strategy

The measures in the platform made public Wednesday would cost about $827 million a year over the remaining eight years of the existing housing strategy — a cost the FCM says matches the needs across the country. The Liberals unveiled their 10-year, $40-billion national housing strategy in late 2017 in partnership with provinces and territories. They’ve since boasted the total cost is over $55 billion when including new spending measures in this year’s budget. But the strategy has faced criticism from the parliamentary budget officer, who in June reported that the plan doesn’t boost funding all that much and also questioned whether its laudable goals are achievable, and housing providers, who have privately lamented the complicated nature of some of the programs. FCM president Bill Karsten, a Halifax councillor, said the strategy “certainly solves part of the policy needs for housing in Canada moving forward, but there are some gaps.”