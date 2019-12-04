Food Prices Expected To Jump Next Year Due To Climate Change: Report

Getty Images A woman is seen shopping at a grocery store in Toronto in October 2019. A new report warns food prices will increase by nearly $500 per family in 2020 due to several factors, including climate change.

The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $487 on feeding themselves next year, according to an annual food price report that highlights climate change as a major culprit for rising food prices, especially in the produce department. Unexpected snowstorms, droughts and other weather events have impacted crops and food prices in the past, said Simon Somogyi, lead researcher from the University of Guelph. But for 2020, he and others behind the report highlight climate change as the cause. “We’re deliberately pointing out that, you know: climate change is causing the droughts, is causing the bad snowstorms that’s impacting prices,” Somogyi said. The report calls the impact of changing weather patterns on our food systems through droughts, forest fires, heavy precipitation, reduced freshwater access and rising sea levels “the elephant in the room” for 2020.

"Canadian farmers will face challenges in the future dealing with unpredictable crop yields, heat wave livestock threats, pasture availability, and pest and disease outbreaks," reads the report from researchers at Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph. That link between climate change and food prices comes along with a forecast that the average Canadian family will spend $12,667 on food at grocery stores and restaurants in 2020. That's two to four per cent more than in 2019 — though the researchers expect it to be closer to the top end of that range. It's the second-highest predicted rise in Canadian food prices since 2013. It's outdone only by an anticipated three to five per cent rise for the year 2017. The algorithm provides a two-per-cent range for the national forecast. The expected rise in food prices comes as Canadians face relatively steady inflation. The consumer price index rose 1.9 per cent year-over-year in October, according to Statistics Canada — the same increase as the previous two months. Increases have remained below 2.5 per cent since Sept. 2018. Next year, researchers expect price increases in all eight food categories they track with the biggest jump — four to six per cent — in meat. Pork prices will likely lead that ascent due to the African Swine Fever outbreak in China roiling pork markets.