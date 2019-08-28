All The Places In Canada That Have Declared States Of Climate Emergency

Melanie Woods Student protesters hold up a banner that says "declare a climate emergency" during a march in Edmonton on June 28.

This week, the City of Edmonton declared a climate emergency.

The city council there is calling for a 10-year action plan to combat the climate crisis. The declaration is intended to speed up efforts to cut carbon emissions in the city.

During the council meeting Tuesday, Edmonton mayor Don Iveson noted that an emergency is defined as a serious, unexpected and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action.

“Does this fit this test? I think it does,” Iveson told council.

The Climate Emergency Declaration movement began in Australia in 2016. According to its website, as of Aug. 26, 2019, 957 jurisdictions worldwide have declared climate emergencies, including more than 400 in Canada.

WATCH: Greta Thunberg on climate change: ‘We are in an emergency’. Story continues below.