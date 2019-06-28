Student Groups Tussle At Climate Justice Rally In Edmonton

EDMONTON — Tensions flared on the steps of the Alberta legislature Friday, as a group of high school graduates scuffled with climate justice protesters.

The Student Climate March had made its way from Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton to the legislative grounds to protest the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion, the Alberta oilsands and other environmental issues. Holding signs that read “No jobs on a dead planet,” and “We demand action on the climate crisis,” about 100 protesters encountered about students from Memorial Composite High School in Stony Plain, who were posing on the grounds for graduation photos. Some of the roughly two dozen grads began yelling at the marchers.

Melanie Woods/HuffPost Canada Graduating high school students yell at climate protesters gathered at Alberta's legislature.

As Alyssa Tonnes was giving a land acknowledgement to mark the climate march, the grads congregated on the steps behind her and tried to drown her out by shouting, “Pipelines!” “One of the guys was trying to get up in my face,” Tonnes, 15, told HuffPost in an interview. “I tried to keep continuing, I tried to block that out, and he tried to take the megaphone and I side-stepped away.” At that point, another protester — who members of Edmonton Youth For Climate identified as “Jada” — rushed the male student. After the scuffle, Edmonton police took her into custody, and later released her without any charges. “Everything was just a blur. All I know is after it finished, I looked up and there was a lady being arrested,” said Tonnes. “I expected it just to be peaceful, I really did.”

Melanie Woods/HuffPost Canada Students interrupt a climate protest at the Alberta legislature.

Climate march organizers had booked the steps of the Alberta legislature in advance. Part of the area was closed for repairs and authorities had only been allowing a few people on the steps at a time, so it’s unclear how that many Memorial High students gained access to the legislature steps behind Tonnes. Police on the scene told HuffPost they could not comment on the incident or how the Memorial students gained access. Following the altercation, both sides slowly dispersed. Memorial students resumed posing for photos, with some saying, “Pipelines!”, instead of “Cheese!” Climate Justice Edmonton organizer Emma Jackson told HuffPost that the group plans to file a complaint to police regarding their handling of the incident.

Melanie Woods/HuffPost Canada Protesters march through downtown Edmonton as part of the Student Climate March on June 28, 2019.