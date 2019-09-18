Sarah Silbiger via Getty Images Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a strike outside the White House on Sept. 13, 2019 in Washington, DC.

TORONTO — Students in Canada are expected to participate in climate demonstrations beginning this Friday, and some school boards are moving to allow — even encourage — them to miss class for the cause. The University of British Columbia, the Toronto District School Board and Montreal’s Dawson College are among the institutions taking measures to support students who plan to walk out of class as part of a global call to action. The TDSB said it has asked its schools to avoid scheduling tests and other assignments next Friday, Sept. 27, to ensure students aren’t penalized academically for participating in a rally outside the Ontario legislature. However, the board noted students under 18 must still obtain parental permission to skip class.

“This is not a TDSB-sanctioned event, however we understand that students at a number of our schools may take part,” the board said in a statement. “We honour student voice and are committed to ensuring students can express themselves individually and collectively in ways that are constructive, respectful and responsible.” UBC, meanwhile, said students who plan on taking part in the walkout should discuss possible accommodations with their instructors. Similarly, any faculty members wishing to cancel classes in support of the climate action should inform students in advance, the university said in a statement. Watch: Teen climate activist says ‘business as usual is suicidal’ for the environment. Story continues below.

“This strike is a student-led initiative and we acknowledge that many of our students and community members care deeply about this issue. It is inspiring to see so many students take part in shaping their future and use the power of the collective voice to raise awareness of climate change and the need for immediate action.” The rallies — dubbed Global Climate Strike — are timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York next week. The movement is partly inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations over the past year under the hashtag #FridaysForFuture, calling on world leaders to step up efforts against climate change.

The website fridaysforfuture.org lists more than 100 climate strikes planned in Canada, including events in all 10 provinces and two territories. Thunberg announced on Facebook last week she will be in Montreal for the march next Friday. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he wouldn’t be on hand, but the province’s environment minister, Benoit Charette, and another elected member of the Coalition Avenir Quebec team would take part. “I don’t think its the place of the premier to be there in Montreal, but I’ve said already if Greta is open to meet me, I’m open to meeting her,” Legault said Wednesday in Quebec City.