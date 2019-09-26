Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press The outside of a Mountain Equipment Co-Op in North Vancouver, B.C., Mon. Dec. 9, 2017. MEC is among a handful of retailers that will shut locations on Friday for a climate strike.

VANCOUVER ― A global movement aimed at pressuring governments into action over climate change is calling on Canadians to join a mass strike planned for Friday and “disrupt business as usual.” But many retailers in Canada seem to be ignoring that call, with only three chains planning to shutter operations to help raise awareness about Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s movement. “Sustainability is really part of our DNA,” said Phil Arrata, CEO of Vancouver-based MEC. Watch: Global climate strike begins in Australia. Story continues below.

The company will close its 22 stores in Canada on Friday until 5 p.m. local time to allow staff the opportunity to participate in protests. Organizers plan climate strikes on Friday in more than 150 countries, including Canada. Vancouver is one of several Canadian cities with planned actions, according to the Global Climate Strike website. The movement started with Greta, an activist who protested outside of her country’s parliament for several weeks in August 2018. When her action caught the attention of social media, she expanded the movement to encourage kids to skip school every Friday to pressure global leaders to act. The young activist and her Fridays for Future school strike followers are now calling on everyone to walk out of their commitments Friday in a collective strike. “We can all take part, whatever our circumstances, by refusing to accept the status quo,” reads the strike’s website.

Arrata said MEC staff wanted to participate. The company knew it may be short staffed that day as a result, he said, and didn’t want to skimp on customer service or overwhelm the employees who choose to come in. MEC’s head office, as well as distribution and service centres, will remain open, but those employees are able to let the company know they plan to attend a local protest. While MEC wanted to accommodate staff desires to participate, it also wanted to send a message to customers about the issue. “Naturally our move is going to raise awareness,” Arrata said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Activists stage a rally demanding action to stop the climate crisis in Seoul, South Korea, Sat. Sept. 21.