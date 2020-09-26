Twitter/@DavidCCoon New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon posted this photo of the demonstration on social media with this following caption: "The eviction of women from their tents on the grounds of the Legislative Assembly last night for exercising their right to assemble and protest the closing of Clinic 554 is completely unacceptable."

FREDERICTON — A doctor who runs a private abortion clinic in Fredericton says he can’t afford to continue subsidizing the service and is leaving the practice for another job at the end of this month. Dr. Adrian Edgar says he’s applied for a contract with the military, and Clinic 554 — the former Morgentaler Clinic — is still for sale more than a year after it was put on the market. Edgar said when he bought the building six years ago, he assumed the province would take over the majority of the service. “I’ve had to continue to subsidize the health care for an entire operating room. That’s not possible,” he said in an interview Saturday. “I haven’t been able to make a payment on my student debt for six years. I only can pay the interest. I don’t pay myself frequently. I make about a third of what any other family doctor should be making in this province,” he said.

Demonstration underway at the NB legislature in an effort to save #Clinic554. @Global_NBpic.twitter.com/OSaNwqgpyw — Tim Roszell (@TimGRoszell) September 26, 2020

For years, the clinic has blamed its impending closure on a long-standing provincial refusal to fund surgical abortions performed outside a hospital. After Fredericton’s Morgentaler clinic closed in 2014, citing lack of provincial funding, the Liberal government of the day removed a regulation requiring women seeking hospital abortions to have two doctors certify the procedure as medically necessary. But the regulation limiting funding to abortions performed in hospitals remained. Edgar said many of his patients can’t afford the procedure, which costs between $700 and $850, and expenses have become too great for him to keep the clinic open.

Wonderful spirit of young people at vigil for #clinic554pic.twitter.com/eR1GnR5BQr — Kerri Froc (@KerriFroc) September 25, 2020

Edgar said until it’s sold, the facility is available if the lobby group Reproductive Justice New Brunswick can recruit another doctor, or if another physician wants it for a family practice. “I see no reason for health care not to continue there, but I can’t be the one to keep it up,” he said. Edgar provided a full range of reproductive health services, along with a family practice and care for members of the LGBTQ community.

Protesting closure of Clinic 554, and getting hassled by the Sergeant at Arms for peaceful protest. Because tents (?!) pic.twitter.com/CYOVcw5MGD — Kerri Froc (@KerriFroc) September 25, 2020

About two dozen people staged a quiet demonstration in front of the New Brunswick legislature Saturday, accusing the province of violating the Canada Health Act. “Clinic 554 is a symptom of the fact that we have an unconstitutional regulation that doesn’t provide medicare funding for abortions out of hospitals. We’re kind of mourning the life of reproductive rights for people of this province as well,” said Kerri Froc, an associate professor of law at the University of New Brunswick. “We’re tired of having to fight this fight over and over again. At some point the government has to give its head a shake and say we’re going to comply with the law,” she said.

Recent UNB Law grad @kathleenjkadams and Prof. @KerriFroc occupy the NB Legislature grounds in support of Clinic 554, exemplifying UNB Law’s proud tradition of civic engagement. pic.twitter.com/7ROg83oIsQ — UNB Law (@UNBLaw) September 26, 2020

The government has repeatedly defended its position, saying it provides access to abortion services at the Moncton Hospital, Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton and the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst. But Green Leader David Coon — who attended the rally — said that’s just not good enough. “To restrict access to abortion services to two locations in Moncton in the southeast of the province and in Bathurst in the north of the province is unjust,” Coon said.