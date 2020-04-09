Everyone has different ways to stave off cabin fever. Some people are dancing or baking or drawing. Some people are regularly video-chatting with dozens of their closest friends. Some are just sleeping a lot.

But one popular quarantine activity, clearly, is cleaning out old closets and drawers. Under normal circumstances, donating old clothing that’s still in good condition is a great thing to do — but donations, like so many other things, have been upended by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Many donation centres, including Goodwill, the Salvation Army and Diabetes Canada, have closed down. That means there’s no one there to pick up collections — but it doesn’t seem like the word has gotten out, since a ton of people are just leaving their stuff on the ground near unattended bins.

“Donation bins are not for garbage,” Diabetes Canada wrote in a tweet.

Donation bins are not for garbage. Please do not dump unwanted items at these bins – we are seeking your assistance in helping us spread the word and avoid needlessly adding to our landfills.



Although they’re closed for now, donation bins will reopen eventually — so if you have the storage space, consider keeping your items for now.

If you want to donate to people in need right now, non-perishable food to food banks and shelters or cash donations to a wide variety of communities in need are always helpful.

Here are some resources for areas that can use donations:

Food Banks Canada

Homeless populations in Canada

Check in with local hospitals: For instance, Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto is accepting masks, surgical gowns and other PPE

The Gore Mutual Foundation is matching donations made to either health-care funds or community funds through Canada Helps

Watch the video above to see more about how to handle your clothing and textile donations.