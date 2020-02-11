MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says it will be forced to close “significant” parts of its Canadian network unless blockades impeding its rail lines are removed. CN has halted more than 150 freight trains since Thursday evening, when demonstrators set up blockades in British Columbia and Ontario in solidarity with opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northwestern British Columbia. Via Rail said 157 passenger trains have also been cancelled, affecting 24,500 travellers on routes between Montreal and Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto. The ongoing blockades sit near Belleville, Ont., and New Hazleton in B.C.’s northern interior while other demonstrations cropped up Tuesday in locations ranging from the Halifax port to the B.C. legislature.

Lars Hagberg/THE CANADIAN PRESS An Enforcement Officer reads the Injunction to members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville, Ont., on Feb. 11, 2020.

Industry groups are also expressing concern about the shutdown as shipments to and from the U.S. and China are delayed or cancelled. “It’s real crisis,” said Joel Neuheimer, head of international trade with the Forest Products Association of Canada. Wood, pulp and paper producers have lost tens of millions of dollars so far, he said. “We ship massive amounts of pulp to the United States and to places like Asia, so big negative impacts there,” Neuheimer said in a phone interview. “We have members whose customers aren’t placing orders right now in the U.S. because they know that it’s not going to get there as soon as it needs to get there.” The Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters association is urging government officials to work with police to restore rail service.

Lars Hagberg/THE CANADIAN PRESS OPP Sgt. Diana Hampson, middle, speaks with members of the Mohawk Territory in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville, Ont. on Feb. 11, 2020.