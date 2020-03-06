CN Rail Says Petroleum Coke Spilled Into B.C. Creek After Derailment

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Canadian National Railway says 27 cars of a freight train derailed Thursday, spilling some of its freight into a creek in northern British Columbia.

Jonathan Abecassis of CN Rail says “a small amount” of petroleum coke spilled into a creek in Giscome, northeast of Prince George.

He says in an email statement that no one was hurt and environmental experts and regulatory officials are overseeing the cleanup.

A team from the Transportation Safety Board has been sent to the site of the derailment to gather information.