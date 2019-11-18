shaunl via Getty Images Halifax, Canada - February 3, 2017 - A Canadian National freight train prepares to depart from Rockingham Station.

Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have given strike notice ahead of a Tuesday deadline, not long after the company confirmed it is planning a wave of layoffs. The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents 3,200 workers, provided the 72-hour notice on Saturday as contract negotiations continued over the weekend. The union warned in October it was prepared to launch job action after over six months of unsuccessful talks. A strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19 now that the notice has been provided.

Meanwhile, CN Rail confirmed it plans to cut jobs as it deals with a weakening North American economy that has eroded demand for railroad transportation. The company said it is “adjusting its resources to demand” but wouldn’t say how many people will be affected. It said some employees will be placed on furlough and there will be reductions in both management and union job numbers. In October, Canada’s largest railroad operator cut its adjusted earnings per share outlook percentage for 2019 to the high single digits, down from predictions of low double-digit growth. Freight volumes came in below expectations in the third quarter and manufacturing has also fallen off, it said.