The food at the Canadian National Exhibition is not known for its subtlety. Every year the offerings get more and more outrageous, and every year organizers try to top the previous year’s options. None of the over-the-top concepts (cheese on cheese on cheese) or nonsense mashups (frozen cookie dough spaghetti?) should shock us. But still!
Here are a few of the most ridiculous food offerings from the 2019 CNE.
HuffPost Canada OwnedThis is a hot Cheetos-encrusted fried chicken sandwiched between two cheese-stuffed Doritos. Yup.
HuffPost Canada OwnedAnother, "tamer" version of the nacho/burger combination.
HuffPost Canada OwnedTwo seasoned ribs on a sandwich, with pickles and red onion. Like the McRib, but on fancier bread, and to be consumed while looking at a butter sculpture.
HuffPost Canada OwnedAvocado toasty.
HuffPost Canada OwnedGiving Skittles a run for their money.
HuffPost Canada OwnedFor those puzzling kinds of people who like their sweet, tart lemonade with a heaping serving of dill.
HuffPost Canada OwnedDeep-fried veal taco shells with sausage (left) or veggies (right). In case regular tacos aren't hard enough to eat on the go.
HuffPost Canada OwnedFried thing tucked inside another fried thing with a mac and cheese-looking sauce? Guaranteed to be a hit.
HuffPost Canada OwnedWaffle bowl loaded with tater tots, eggs, bacon and hollandaise sauce. For when you want your breakfast all day, and as extravagant as possible.
HuffPost Canada Owned"Yeah, I love fried chicken, but I don't feel like there's enough that's deep-fried on my plate..."
HuffPost Canada OwnedHow can you go wrong?
HuffPost Canada OwnedWhat's most surprising here, honestly, is that this hasn't already been done thousands of times.
HuffPost CanadaSo. Many. Pickles!
HuffPost CanadaYes, that's a row of potato and cheese pierogies under the beef, along with sour cream, cheese, bacon and aioli.
HuffPost CanadaNothing like taking a super-fancy food, throwing it on the BBQ, and eating it while you wait in line for a roller coaster.
HuffPost CanadaCome on, you have to admit this is pretty fun to look at.
HuffPost Canada OwnedFor the iced cap lover who wants a little cookie in their cold coffee/slush drink.
HuffPost Canada OwnedGuaranteed to stain your tongue.
HuffPost CanadaSometimes you're craving French toast but it just doesn't feel decadent enough, you know?
