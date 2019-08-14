The food at the Canadian National Exhibition is not known for its subtlety. Every year the offerings get more and more outrageous, and every year organizers try to top the previous year’s options. None of the over-the-top concepts (cheese on cheese on cheese) or nonsense mashups (frozen cookie dough spaghetti?) should shock us. But still!

Here are a few of the most ridiculous food offerings from the 2019 CNE.