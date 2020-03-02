Coastal GasLink Pipeline Construction To Resume After Agreement Reached

Robin Rowland/The Canadian Press Construction equipment is seen on the route of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline on Feb. 23 near Kitimat, B.C. Work on the project is set to resume Monday.

SMITHERS, B.C. — Work is expected to resume Monday on a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia that has been at the centre of protests that have disrupted both rail and road traffic in many parts of the country.

It follows a proposed arrangement that was reached Sunday during talks in Smithers, B.C., involving Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and senior ministers with the federal and B.C. governments. The agreement still needs the approval of the Wet’suwet’en people.

Details of the draft accord, which centres on Indigenous rights and land titles, were not disclosed, however, a joint statement by representatives of Wet’suwet’en Nation, the province and the federal government acknowledged they had not come to an agreement on the pipeline.

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, called the draft a milestone for everyone involved, though he added the “degree of satisfaction is not what we expected.”