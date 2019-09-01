Have you ever wondered why you can’t toss the cup from that coffee you just chugged down into the recycling bin? Turns out, the answer is pretty simple. The vast majority of disposable coffee cups are made of cardboard, but are also lined with a thin plastic coating — you know, so your hot drink actually stays in the cup. To illustrate exactly why you can’t toss these cups into the recycling, New Brunswick’s Fundy Region Solid Waste Commission posted photos of what a cup looks like after it’s been breaking down in water for around two months. Sure enough, among the soggy cardboard is an intact plastic liner. The Facebook post encourages people to bring their own reusable cups to pick up coffee.

You may ask, but what’s the big problem? Plastic can be recycled right? It’s pretty hard for most facilities to separate the polyethylene lining from the paper, so the cups can’t be recycled into either paper or plastic. Most end up in landfills, the Guardian reported. Some disposable cups are lined with wax instead of plastic — but figuring out which cups have the wax lining is another difficult issue for recycling companies.

Lucas Oleniuk via Getty Images A recycling bin stands full of coffee cups on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto.

Consumers shouldn’t throw the cups into the blue bin and hope for the best either — a non-recyclable disposable cup could contaminate a whole load of perfectly good recyclable material, meaning it all ends up in the landfill. Toronto studied the possibility of adding disposable coffee cups to their recycling system in 2009 and found that sorting them, separating the materials, and then marketing them to recyclers would be too challenging, particularly since the paper from the cups is low grade.