Colourful Sneakers For The Sporty Person In Your Life

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Zuurbiero via Getty Images

There are two surefire ways to please the athlete in your life: join them in their sporty pursuits, or gift them a good pair of sneakers. For those of us who are more comfortable couch-side than courtside, the latter option is the obvious choice.

These days, retailers offer a wide variety of kicks to suit all needs and styles. That means sneaks can be worn for comfort at the gym, or just to amp up an on-the-go outfit. Find the perfect pair for your loved one with these nine next-level picks.

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2

Nike

There’s a reason Nike’s Flyknit is so popular. This lightweight shoe has a soft, responsive design that contours to your foot for ultimate comfort. Plus, it comes in more than 23 colourways and can even be customized.

Reebok Guresu 2

Reebok

These stretchy, breathable shoes were meant to move with you. Perfect for cross fit trainers or dancers, these lightweight kicks offer a sock-like fit with supportive cushioning.

Asics Glideride

Asics

You can tell this shoe was made for all-stars by its smart design. The curved sole allows runners to “glide” their feet along, putting less pressure on the ankle and other muscles. Plus, a vibrant red kick is hard to beat.

Adidas Ultraboost 19



Adidas

If you want the ultimate performance shoe, then go with Ultraboost. These sporty sneaks are made with Boost cushioning for adaptive support and comfort. We promise you’ll never want to take these off!

Adidas Pulseboost HD

Adidas

These solar yellow sneakers will certainly turn heads. The all-weather shoe promises comfort, durability, and reliable traction for training outdoors. It also features reflective details for those who like to run after dark.

Reebok Royal Bridge 3.0

Reebok

This chunky unisex running shoe was inspired by the ’90s. It features a low-cut ankle design for optimal mobility and is made of super breathable material — so you can keep it moving all day long without ever breaking a (foot) sweat..

Asics Gel-Quantum 360 5

Asics

Bold design? Check. Extra cushioning? Check. Enhanced stability? Check. This shoe seems to have it all. And with four unique colourways to choose from, you’ll be sure to find the perfect shade. Get 30% these shoes with the promo code GREENMONDAY.

Puma RS-X Tracks

ASOS

For those who love the old-school chunky soles, say hello to this souped-up pair. Not only do they come in a statement aqua pastel, but they’re also built with an extra cushion-y midsole.

Puma Men’s Enzo Beta

Amazon