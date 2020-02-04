Inside The Alberta Bakery That Looks Like A Colouring Book

OKOTOKS, Alta. — Customers walking into a bakery in a southern Alberta town may feel like they’re stepping into the pages of a colouring book.

Sherry Lindenback says she was looking for a creative way to revamp her business, 94 Take the Cake Bakery, which is located in a more than 100-year-old home in Okotoks, about 50 kilometres south of Calgary.

Lindenback, an interior designer by trade, researched different ideas and was inspired to turn her shop into a two-dimensional colouring book.

To bring her vision to life, she spent hundreds of hours hand-painting everything in the café white and outlining it black.

And by everything, she means it: walls, mouldings, casings, floors, furniture — even curtain panels made out of wood are white and black.