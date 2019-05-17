The Canadian Press Homicide detectives investigate at a Mac's convenience store in Edmonton on Dec. 18, 2015.

EDMONTON — A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two Edmonton convenience store clerks.

Colton Steinhauer is one of three people who robbed and killed the two Mac’s employees in December 2015.

The jury has recommended consecutive sentences, meaning Steinhauer would not be eligible for parole for 50 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5 and 6.

Working alone

Ricky Cenabre and Karanpal Bhangu, both immigrants, were working alone on the night shift when they were robbed, beaten and shot about 20 minutes apart.

Bhangu, who was 35, had moved from India four months before he was killed. Cenabre, who was 41, had come to Canada five years earlier from the Philippines.

In January, Laylin Delorme was sentenced to two terms of life in prison to be served simultaneously for first-degree murder in their deaths.

He is appealing his conviction and the Crown is appealing his sentence.

A teenager was convicted in November on two counts of manslaughter for his role in the killings.