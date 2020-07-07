Ready to wish upon a shooting star for 2020 to be over? Canadians have the chance this month as Comet NEOWISE makes an appearance in the night sky.

The comet, first spotted by astronomers in March, is currently visible in the early morning across the Northern hemisphere, and is expected to only get more visible as July goes on.

While comets usually require telescopes or binoculars to see them, this week Comet NEOWISE is currently visible with the naked eye just before dawn across Canada in the northeast corner of the sky. The comet may become even easier to spot after it gradually dips below the horizon and reappears in the early evening sky around July 12 or 15, this time in the northwest

And if it doesn’t burn up, the comet will make its closest approach to Earth on July 22 at a distance of 103 million kilometres. So get those wishes ready.

Keen skywatchers have already captured some stunning photos of the comet at dawn.