Justin Tang/CP Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 in West Block on Parliament Hill on March 20, 2020.

OTTAWA — The federal government is offering up cash to Canadian companies that retool operations or quickly expand to produce medical equipment needed to cope with the multiplying cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The plan will support manufacturers that change their assembly lines from making auto parts, for instance, to ventilators, masks and other personal protective gear.

Other supplies to be produced under the industrial plan are sanitization products, diagnostic and testing products, and disease-tracking technology, the government says.

Companies already making such products are going to be offered federal financial help to quickly scale up.

Trudeau likens redirection of programs to war-time effort

Federal spending programs are being redirected to what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau likened to a war-time effort, with stripped down applications and fast-tracked approvals.

“We recognize that the efforts that we are going through are unprecedented. These are historic times in which we need to do everything we can to support Canadians and mobilize all our efforts in smart ways,” Trudeau said, speaking outside his Ottawa residence.

“There are people who are talking about historical echoes, whether it was wartime or the Great Depression, we’re focused on what we need to do right now.”

Trudeau said he is confident that Canadian companies will be able to quickly meet the demand for necessary medical equipment.

Ottawa has been working with provinces and territories, which deliver health care, to determine where gaps exist in the system and to try to fill them before they become a significant problem. It’s why federal officials have already ordered 550 ventilators to get ahead of an expected surge in cases, said Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief public health officer.

Watch: Government details COVID-19 economic response