MONTREAL ― It’s not much of a secret that Canadians and Americans have been drifting apart politically for some time now. But it’s a less-known ― though increasingly obvious ― fact that the financial state of Canadians is also drifting away from that of Americans. If there were such a thing as money-coloured glasses, someone wearing a pair would swear that Americans and Canadians aren’t even the same species. The trend has been going on for decades now, but it accelerated during the 2008 financial crisis, when the U.S. housing market busted out amidst a debt crisis, while Canada’s economy came through smelling like roses. Ever since then, the typical Canadian household has looked noticeably different, financially, from the typical American one. Here are seven ways Canadians are now totally different from Americans when it comes to money ― and one way they’re surprisingly the same. Canadians pay lower income taxes This one may be hard to believe, especially for those of us who remember when our country was one of the world’s most-taxed jurisdictions. But for years, the U.S. has focused on reducing corporate taxes, while successive Canadian governments have made family tax benefits more generous. The result is that today the typical Canadian family pays less in income tax than a U.S. counterpart. According to data from the OECD’s Taxing Wages survey, the employee net average tax rate in Canada was 23 per cent in 2018, compared to 23.8 per cent in the U.S. It’s well below the 25.5 per cent average for the 35 countries surveyed.

OECD This chart from the OECD shows that the net average tax rate for a single worker (blue diamonds) is lower in Canada than in the U.S. The difference is even more pronounced when looking at one-earner married couples with two children (white diamonds).

But whether or not you pay less tax than your U.S. counterpart depends on your income and family status. Higher earners certainly pay more in Canada, while lower- and middle-income families with children pay less ― way less. Thanks to the Canada Child Benefit, the average tax rate for a family with one earner and two children is just 1.8 per cent in Canada, when the benefit is included. In the U.S., the same family would pay a much higher tax rate of 11.7 per cent. It’s easier to get rich in Canada Again, this one might be hard to believe given the long running myth of America being the “land of opportunity.” Well it’s true, if you want to be a pop star, L.A. is a better bet than Toronto. But for most people looking for material comfort and financial stability, Canada would be the better bet. A number of studies in recent years have shown that Canada scores better than the U.S. on “social mobility” ― how likely or unlikely people are to switch between different income brackets. In societies with greater social or income mobility, it’s easier for the poor to become rich ― but it’s also easier for the rich to become poor, meaning aristocracies are unlikely to form.

In a 2018 study, the OECD found that Canada has the highest absolute rate of social mobility in the world, with a number of Nordic countries like Norway and Sweden also performing strongly. The U.S., meaning it’s considerably harder to live the rags-to-riches dream there than elsewhere. The experts point to many reasons why some countries perform better in this than others, but one key factor seems to be that socially mobile countries have policies that level the economic playing field, for example access to affordable education through subsidized tuition. Canadians have way more debt While it may be easier to get rich in Canada than in the U.S., it’s also easier to get yourself up to your eyeballs in debt. It didn’t used to be like this. For decades, Canadians carried slightly less debt than Americans and the trends in both countries followed the same pattern. But that all changed around 2008, when the U.S. housing bust led to many Americans reducing their debt load (often through home foreclosures), while Canada’s housing market only accelerated, sending mortgage debt levels up. The result is that today, Canadians are carrying some 50 per cent more debt than Americans, relative to incomes.

TD Economics This chart from TD Economics shows how Americans' debt levels peaked and started to decline during the financial crisis a decade ago, while Canadians' debt has continued to climb.

That’s one reason why the Bank of Canada keeps mentioning household debt as a key risk to the economy. If a credit crunch came along today, it would likely be the reverse of the situation from a decade ago, with Canadian consumers impacted much more than American ones. Canadians are saving way less than Americans It kind of follows that if you are borrowing a lot, you’re probably not saving much, and that is indeed the case with Canadians today. Canadians are collectively burning through their savings to cover their costs. The savings rate ― the percentage of income Canadians have left over every month, on average ― has plummeted to below two per cent in the past few years. It had ranged between four per cent and six per cent for years before that. Savings rate ― Canada

Statistics Canada via TradingEconomics A chart showing Canada's savings rate — the percentage of income households manage to save after expenses — is in a long-term decline. The same is not true in the U.S.

Savings rate ― U.S.

NBER via TradingEconomics A chart showing the savings rate in the U.S. declined for a long time before starting to bounce back about 15 years ago, in contrast to Canada, where it is still declining.

By comparison, Americans ― now much more wary of debt than Canadians ― are saving about eight per cent of their incomes. A lack of savings makes households more vulnerable in case of a shock such as job loss or health care expenses ― in essence, it makes the economy more fragile. And it can be harmful in other ways as well. For instance, without savings, it’s harder for people to open small businesses. Canadians have made way more money in real estate (lately) The flip side of all that debt is that Canadians who have bought homes in recent years have made considerably more money on their real estate. According to a 2018 analysis by real estate portal Point2 Homes, in the decade after the 2008 U.S. housing bust, the average home price in Canada rose by 56 per cent, while in the U.S. it rose by 24 per cent. Things are even more dramatic when you compare the largest cities. Canada’s biggest metro areas have outgrown prices in New York and Los Angeles by leaps and bounds since the start of the century.

Point2 Homes An infographic showing the average home price in Canada vs. U.S. and the jump in home prices in the two countries.