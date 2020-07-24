Condos May Be On The Way Out, Statistics Canada Predicts

redtea via Getty Images A view of high-rises in downtown and mid-town Toronto. Two new reports from Statistics Canada predict a slowdown in condo markets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is the golden age of high-rise condos behind us? Statistics Canada thinks that might be the case. The agency put out two reports this week in which it predicted that the shift to working from home, and the bust-out of short-term rentals amid the pandemic, will depress demand for condos in the longer run. “As working from home becomes more prevalent, we may see an increase in the demand for larger living spaces that single-family homes can offer, causing a shift in demand from condominium apartments towards single houses,” StatCan said in a rare bit of crystal ball-gazing this week. “Builders may start catering to buyers’ preferences by offering additional office space in the design of their new homes to accommodate remote working arrangements.” Watch: Some families leaving big cities after coronavirus pandemic. Story continues below.

In an outlook published this week, the agency predicted that in the country’s three largest housing markets ― Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver ― condos will come under pressure. “Prior to the pandemic, Toronto was experiencing an exodus of middle class families to surrounding cities. This population outflow was previously overshadowed by immigration which has now decreased due to the impacts of the pandemic. This will likely also drive down the price of condominiums in the medium to long term,” the agency said. “Similarly to Toronto, Vancouver has a potential of short term rentals flooding the market and thus causing a decline in condominium prices in the short to medium term.”