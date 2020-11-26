jgareri via Getty Images Toronto's downtown core is experiencing a condo sales slump, realtors say.

Sales of new condos in Canada’s largest metro area are running out of steam, but the people who are still buying are spending more than ever. The benchmark price of a new condominium apartment in Greater Toronto jumped 18.8 per cent over the past year, to just short of the $1-million mark, at $990,880, according to numbers for October from the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD). But sales of new condos in the metro area were down nearly 32 per cent compared to a year earlier. The City of Toronto led the way, with a 46-per-cent drop in sales. Watch: Why real estate could be entering a prolonged bull market. Story continues below.

In another sign that buyers are shifting to larger homes in outlying areas amid the pandemic, detached home sales jumped 44 per cent from a year earlier, and the benchmark price rose 12 per cent in the past year, to $1.21 million. That kept the decline in new home sales in October to around 10 per cent, BILD said. “When we look at the overall numbers so far in this very unusual year, it’s clear that the demand for the homes our industry builds is not going anywhere,” BILD president David Wilkes said in a statement. But that demand is shifting rapidly. Realtors say supply is soaring and buyers are vanishing in the downtown core, where there used to be many short-term rentals before the pandemic.