Conservative Caucus Members Meet To Air Grievances About Election

Justin Tang/CP Conservative MP Candice Bergen, left, walks past former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt to attend a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Nov. 6, 2019.

OTTAWA — Members of the federal Conservative caucus gathered Wednesday on Parliament Hill to sift the ashes of the 2019 federal election campaign — and contemplate the future of Leader Andrew Scheer. The meeting, which follows a casual gathering with new MPs that Scheer hosted at his official residence Tuesday night, is expected to be a long, drawn-out affair as members debate what went wrong during the 40-day campaign. Scheer will speak to the gathering before caucus members vote on whether to adopt a series of measures that would give them more power, including the ability to trigger a leadership review ahead of the party's convention in April.

Many MPs suggested Wednesday they didn’t intend to vote in favour of that rule, arguing the decision on whether to oust Scheer should rest with the broader membership of the party. “I do not support caucus overruling the members on those kinds of issues,” said Garnett Genuis, who represents an Alberta riding. “There will be a leadership review at the next convention that will respect members of the party that aren’t in the caucus.” On Oct. 21, the Conservatives earned the largest number of votes since their inception in 2004, and successfully elected 26 more MPs than they had in 2015. But while they won slightly more of the popular vote than the Liberals, due to overwhelming majorities in Alberta and Saskatchewan, they lost ground in Quebec and Ontario and emerged with fewer seats: 121 to the Liberals’ 157. They also lost some high-profile MPs, including deputy leader Lisa Raitt, whose Ontario riding fell to the Liberals. She attended the meeting Wednesday, calling it a jumping off point to examine why she and others couldn’t get elected, and not the time or place to make rash decisions about the future of the party. “We don’t have the luxury of time, but we do have the luxury of getting it right,” Raitt said.

Justin Tang/CP Former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt, who lost her seat in the election, speaks to reporters before attending a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 6, 2019.

Raitt, and others, expressed confidence in Scheer but among some senators from Quebec — who held their own meeting Tuesday night — the feeling was not entirely mutual. Sen. Jean-Guy Dagenais said the first French debate was ``catastrophic″ for the Conservatives in Quebec, and that the party can’t win in his province as long as Scheer remains the leader. Sen. Claude Carignan said the election was over for the party in Quebec several weeks before the first debate, when Scheer fumbled repeated questions about whether the abortion issue could be reopened under a Conservative government.

In Quebec, we lost this campaign the first week. Sen. Claude Carignan