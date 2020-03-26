Conservative Leadership Race Down To Just 4 Contenders

CP Conservative leadership candidates Peter MacKay and Erin O'Toole are shown in a composite image of photos from The Canadian Press.

OTTAWA — The Conservative party is gearing up for the next phase of its leadership race, a contest taking place in unprecedented times. Wednesday was the deadline for candidates to get on the ballot by getting 3,000 signatures, raising $300,000 and having their applications approved by party officials. Four candidates crossed that threshold: Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis, former cabinet minister and current MP Erin O’Toole, former cabinet minister and longtime MP Peter MacKay and current MP Derek Sloan. Watch: MacKay regrets how ‘stinking albatross’ comment was viewed

Three others who had been trying to get into the race, however, found their efforts hamstrung by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. Marilyn Gladu, Rudy Husny and Rick Peterson all called multiple times for the party to extend the deadlines or postpone the contest, saying it was inappropriate for them to be campaigning at a time of crisis. Peterson subsequently dropped out, while Gladu and Husny had been waiting to see if the party made any changes ahead of the Wednesday deadline. They didn’t, and Gladu and Husny’s names were removed Wednesday from the list of candidates. Husny said the leadership organizing committee was the only organization in the world refusing to recognize the extent to which the COVID-19 crisis has upended the way of life. “While I am disappointed, I know that I made the right decision,” Husny said in a statement. “I can look Canadians and our members in the eye and say I stayed true to my values and put my country and my fellow citizens ahead of my political party and personal ambition.”

By refusing to push back the #cpcldr deadlines, @rudyhusny says the Conservative Party’s LEOC is “virtually the only organization in the world that has refused to recognize the COVID-19 crisis has fundamentally impenses our way of life.” pic.twitter.com/qmmElrQ2vw — Althia Raj (@althiaraj) March 26, 2020

The organizing committee must now decide how to roll out the rest of the race while the country is virtually on lockdown. Social distancing measures mandated by public health officials have ruled out the possibility of a live studio audience for debates that had been scheduled for April. But now even getting the candidates together in a single room for a livestreamed event may no longer be possible. The deadline to sign up new members is also mid-April, and as a nod to the fact candidates can no longer host large public events to recruit them, the party did create an online portal. Only members can vote in the June 27 election, and the focus for candidates between now and the April cutoff is to sign up as many supporters as possible. So far, the organizing committee is sticking to that June 27 date, despite pressure to change it — not only from the candidates, but senior party members including former interim leader Rona Ambrose. Concerns being raised include the fact that members want to see and meet the candidates in person, not just interact on telephone town halls or watch events on social media, and that no one wants to be fielding polling calls or fundraising requests at present.