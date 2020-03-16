OTTAWA — The deadlines for the Conservative leadership race will remain fixed, the party said Monday, over the objections of several contenders who say the rapid spread of COVID-19 demands a new approach.

The June 27 election for the next party leader has been thrown into flux by the rapidly evolving crisis brought on by the virus, with public-health officials now banning gatherings of more than 50 people and urging against all non-essential travel.

Supporter rallies and cross-country treks are staples of the leadership campaign circuit and with six candidates still trying to meet the March 25 requirements to raise $300,000 and get 3,000 signatures to be on the ballot, having those two avenues cut off is a major source of concern.

‘We owe it to Canadians’ for contest to continue as planned, party says

The party will now allow signatures to be submitted online, it said Monday, and is also offering to advertise one tele-townhall per campaign as a gesture of support. Debates planned for April will now be held without a studio audience as well.

But the contest needs to continue as scheduled, it said.

“As Canada’s Official Opposition party, we have an important role in our democracy, and we owe it to Canadians to have the new Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition in place under the timelines we’ve announced,” the party said.

“It’s important to the integrity of our process, and it’s important that we are able to hold the government to account, providing a voice for Canadians, especially in trying times such as what we’re currently witnessing taking place in this country.”

One candidate, Rick Peterson, has now suspended his grassroots fundraising efforts, saying he’ll look for alternative sources of financing.

