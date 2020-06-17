CP/Facebook Conservative leadership hopefuls Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole, and Derek Sloan are shown in a composite of images from The Canadian Press and Facebook.

The Conservative leadership race is about to get a little bit more interesting. The four candidates pitching to lead the Official Opposition and go toe-to-toe with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next election square off Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. EDT in the first of two official debates. The 1½ to 2-hour sessions will feature questions from the public, submitted on the party’s website. Wednesday’s debate will be held in French and moderated by Dan Nowlan, co-chair of the party’s leadership election organizing committee, and Thursday’s English debate will be moderated by former MP Lisa Raitt, the other co-chair. Both will be held in Toronto without a live audience. The first part of the debate will feature a series of one-on-one face-offs. The second part will see all candidates have a chance to answer the same question and then debate. Watch: Here’s who is still running to replace Andrew Scheer as Tory leader

Although most of the candidates are not fluent in French, Conservative party spokesman Cory Hann told HuffPost Canada that the candidates will be expected to speak in French during Wednesday’s debate. “There is no interpretation or translation provided — French debate is in French, English debate is in English,” Hann said. They have not been given the questions in advance, he added. Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the candidates’ campaigns have mostly been reduced to Zoom sessions, phone calls, social media posts and emails to party members. The race may not have galvanized public attention as much as it otherwise could have. Here’s what you may have missed about the candidates, from who they are to what they are pitching. Leslyn Lewis The only woman in the race, Lewis, 49, is the only candidate who can call herself doctor (she completed a PhD in law last summer, defending a thesis on attracting foreign investment for green energy projects in Ghana). She is also the only candidate with no experience as an elected representative. In 2015, the single mother of two was asked to run in Scarborough–Rouge Park — a riding with a large concentration of visible minorities, after an old video of the then-Conservative candidate urinating into a coffee mug while on a service call to someone’s house was made public. Lewis obtained 27.4 per cent of the votes, a respectable second-place finish in a riding typically held by the Liberals. (In 2011, when most of the riding was known as Scarborough–Rouge Park, the Conservatives placed second with 29.9 per cent, losing to the NDP.) A Pentecostal, Lewis has the backing of two influential social conservative groups, Right Now (she’s their top choice) and Campaign Life Coalition (she’s their second choice). She promises to allow Conservative MPs, including cabinet ministers, “free votes on all conscience matters.” She pledges to ban sex-selective abortions, protect women from coerced abortions, increase support for pregnancy care centres to support women who carry their pregnancies to term and to end international funding that supports abortions. She also favours reducing international aid to focus funds on paying for safe drinking water on reserves. She has said she wants the party to forge a relationship with Indigenous people that leads to meaningful results, and she’d like to see more communities partner with energy projects in order to get better jobs.

On her website, Lewis lists her No. 1 priority as “upholding family as the cornerstone of society.” Parents should be able to raise their children according to their beliefs, she writes. She also believes the government should pursue compassion towards the vulnerable by “protecting” seniors, veterans, those with disabilities, and Indigenous people. A Black woman, she is best placed to discuss anti-Black racism, calls to defund the police, and lead attacks against Trudeau for his notorious blackface incidents. In a CBC interview, Lewis suggested the prime minister’s Liberal colleagues had “coddled him” after he’d engaged in “one of the most horrendously racist acts.” She accepted Trudeau’s apology but said she felt there is a double standard in the country. When Conservatives misspeak on racial issues, such as former Conservative cabinet minister Stockwell Day did on a CBC program last week, she said, they are called upon to resign. Lewis has expressed hope that her entry into the contest will make the public rethink its views on her party, and its appeal to Canadians of colour. When she was five years old, she immigrated to Canada from Jamaica with her parents and siblings (she has five). The family settled in North York. Lewis has spoken about herself as an example of what people who are willing to work hard can accomplish. She has several other degrees: a bachelor from Trinity College, a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School (where she also obtained her doctorate), a masters in environmental studies from York, an MBA from the Schulich School of Business. She has said she relied on scholarships, grants and OSAP (the Ontario Student Assistance Program) to put herself through school. She has run a law practice for more than 20 years, her campaign manager said. “I know what it’s like to put a payroll for a small business on your personal line of credit,” she told the Toronto Sun earlier this year. She is opposed to the carbon tax and has taken up positions popular with more radical Conservatives, saying, for example, that she would pull Canada out of the non-binding UN Global For Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. She is opposed to Bill C-8 (the ban on conversion therapy), saying it is too broadly written and may criminalize parents and faith leaders for offering advice or counsel. She has also pledged to repeal Bill C-16, saying it impedes free speech. The transgender rights bill, passed by the Liberals in 2016, added “gender identity or expression” to the list of prohibited discriminatory acts.

Like the other candidates, she has promised to move Canada’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and to scrap the tanker ban off B.C. ‘s coast and Bill C-69, the Liberals’ effort to revamp approval for energy projects. In a 2015 riding debate, Lewis spoke confidently and stood her ground, telling her opponent to “put your money where your mouth is.” She favours low taxes and was quite forceful in attacking the Liberals’ planned $10-billion deficits, saying more debt would lead to job losses and suggesting Canada would end up like Greece. There are no French media clips posted to her website, and HuffPost Canada did not find any interviews in French. She was quoted in the Stoney Creek News, in an article published on Feb. 1, saying she isn’t bilingual but plans to immerse herself in the language. “I do believe the leader of the country should be able to communicate in both official languages,” she told the Ontario paper. Right Now’s French-speaking volunteers gave her linguistic ability a two out of five ranking, the same score they gave Peter MacKay. But her campaign manager, Steve Outhouse, told HuffPost Lewis began learning French only once she decided to run for the leadership. “This was not a life-long goal, so she had not been preparing by taking lessons. What you’ll hear on the stage [Wednesday] evening will be her participating to the best of her ability, and she hopes it will show she is making sincere efforts,” he said, noting she is working with a tutor. “She acknowledges there is much room to improve.” Lewis is divorced and has two children, a son, 15, and a daughter in post-secondary education. Peter MacKay The presumptive front-runner, MacKay, 54, a married father of three, may be in for a tougher fight than he expected. The leader of the former Progressive Conservative party, he broke a deal made to secure that leadership — he had promised anti-free trader David Orchard that the party would not merge with the Canadian Alliance. Now, he finds himself with no natural allies in this contest. MacKay, who went on to forge the Conservative Party with Stephen Harper’s Canadian Alliance, then served as foreign affairs minister, minister for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, defence minister, and justice minister, leaving each position with baggage and small controversies. He did not run in 2015, after 18 years in politics, saying he wanted to spend more time with his young family. He left his home in Pictou County, the Nova Scotia district he and, before him, his father, represented in Ottawa, and moved his family to Toronto, where he joined a Bay Street law firm as a partner. After the 2019 campaign, MacKay emerged as one of the harshest critics of leader Andrew Scheer’s performance, telling an audience in the United States that the loss “was like having a breakaway on an open net and missing the net.” Scheer’s inability to deal with questions about his socially conservative views on abortion and same-sex marriage “hung around Andrew Scheer’s neck like a stinking albatross,” he said. (He has since said he regrets how his remarks were interpreted.) Watch:

But, so far in this contest, his opponents have sought to paint him as out of step with a large part of the party, a centrist “Liberal-lite” candidate. He supported same-sex marriage in 2006, after previously voting against it, and describes himself as a “pro-choice” candidate who plans to walk in Pride parades. While he has said he believes social conservatives have a place in the Conservative party and pledged to defend freedom of speech and freedom of faith, he has also said he will whip his cabinet on any abortion bills brought forward by his caucus. In leak audio promoted by the Lewis campaign, MacKay also asked asked social conservatives to “park those issues, for a time” while the party tries to get the country on track, because those positions will be “misinterpreted” and “used against us” and will impede the Tories’ ability to break through in certain parts of the country with more important messages. That’s why it was puzzling to read an email from MacKay in April, seemingly directed at social conservatives opposed to expanding transgender rights, attacking his opponent, Erin O’Toole, for supporting legislation that added gender identity as a protected category in the Criminal Code and the Canadian Human Rights Act. (MacKay voted against this bill in 2012, but O’Toole, recently elected, voted in favour.) MacKay, in the email, states that O’Toole has said a lot of “untrue and disappointing things” during the campaign. “While I haven’t always agreed with him, like when he voted in favour of the Transgender Rights “bathroom” Bill in 2012, I’ve always respected that his motivations were positive. But I’m not so sure anymore,” he wrote.

Among his other promises, O’Toole would “cancel Liberal tax hikes,” review and simplify the tax code; launch a royal commission on Canada’s pandemic response, with a look at the state of long-term care in Canada; institute a “Pay-as-You-Go rule, enshrined in law,” requiring that any new dollar in spending be offset by cuts elsewhere; offer entrepreneurs the possibility of withdrawing up to $50,000 from an RRSP (to be repaid subsequently) to start or acquire a small business. He also proposes more controversial measures such as invoking the notwithstanding clause to impose mandatory minimum sentences for certain offences, and passing a law that would prevent protesters from blocking railways, ports or airports but also one that would prevent the blocking of an “entrance to a business or household in a way that interferes with people lawfully entering or leaving.” His platform includes a five-page insert with policies specifically for Quebec. The Conservative have fewer supporters there, and with ballot results for each riding holding the same proportion of weight regardless of local membership, members in Quebec could hold a powerful sway over who becomes the next leader. O’Toole brands himself a “true, blue, conservative.” His motto, “Take Back Canada” has been criticized in some corners for its populist call. He promises to “take on the elites” and “rattle the system to get it done.” He has also been criticized for appearing to pander to social conservatives.

In a leaked video this week, O’Toole was seen speaking in French to a group of social conservatives, asking them to rank him second on their ballot. In the course of the conversation, O’Toole says as a Roman Catholic, as a lawyer, he is not comfortable widening eligibility to medically assisted dying (as the courts have directed) and will likely vote against the Liberals’ bill. He also said, in a slow and somewhat broken French, that he will watch the debates on C-8, a bill banning conversion therapy, because he’s heard concerns expressed by certain constituents, and that it would be inappropriate to change the approach taken with regard to faith communities. “It is very important to respect the rights — the conversations between priests and members of his flock,” he says in a video obtained by TVA. After reporters published his comments, O’Toole tweeted, in French only, that he believes conversation therapy has no place in Canada and should be abolished. “LGBTQ individuals have their place in the large conservative family, and I promise to fight against this unacceptable and hurtful practice,” he tweeted, in French. “I will not make any compromises on that.” O’Toole was also reportedly the only Ontario caucus member, aside from Derek Sloan, who voted against asking Sloan to apologize for remarks about Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam. O’Toole and his wife Rebecca have two children: Mollie, 13, and Jack, 8. Derek Sloan Sloan is a first-time MP who beat better known candidates to win the Tory nomination, then defeated the Liberal incumbent last fall in the Ontario rural riding of Hastings–Lennox and Addington. Sloan, 35, is not fluent in French. The Seventh-day Adventist’s campaign has focused mostly on opposing abortion, defending conversion therapy (he called Bill C-8 a form of child abuse) and railing against legislation such as Bill C-16, while defending free speech. He has said he pursued a law degree in order to defend religious freedoms. Sloan’s other policy positions include raising the legal age for cannabis consumption to 25, recognizing property rights, and reducing immigration levels from 350,000 a year to 150,000, though he pledges to fast-track victims of religious persecution. In April, Sloan called for Tam to be fired, accusing her of “dutifully” repeating propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party. “Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer needs to work for Canada. Not for the WHO or any other foreign entity,” he wrote. In a Facebook post, he questioned whether Tam works “for Canada or for China.”

The missive unleashed a wave of criticism, with many calling the attack racist. His team noted his was the only website available in Chinese and pushed back against the accusation. Sloan, who said the criticism was not unexpected, continued to accuse Tam of showing great incompetence through Canada’s pandemic response. Many Conservatives believe Sloan is using the contest to push a certain agenda with no regard for the damage it could do the party in the long run. Many of MacKay’s backers supported a move for the national caucus to condemn Sloan for his behaviour, but they fell short of the required support. The Ontario caucus was nearly united in asking Sloan to apologize, but he refused, saying he was asking a rhetorical question. His motto is: “Conservative. Without apology.” Sloan has described MacKay’s policies as a “social liberal extremism,” he has also come out swinging against O’Toole accusing him of being a “Liberal-lite” conservative, who pushes the party to the left and silences MPs’ freedom of speech on bills such as C-16. He said it was “appalling” that O’Toole had twice voted “for grown men to use the bathroom with my young daughters,” playing up a harmful stereotype about transgender women using public facilities.