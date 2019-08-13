Jacques Boissinot/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hand with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer at the start of the Defi Pierre Lavoie, a 1000-kilometre bicycle trek, on June 14, 2018 in Saguenay, Que.

OTTAWA — The Liberals and Conservatives are matched fairly evenly when it comes to how ready their local campaigns are to pay for the coming federal election, a shift from when the big blue machine dominated the scene the last time around. The Conservatives have boasted of besting the Liberals when it comes to fundraising at the national level, but an in-depth analysis by The Canadian Press suggests a closer race between the red and blue teams of candidates knocking on doors in neighbourhoods nationwide. The 2018 annual financial returns for riding associations, which are still trickling in to Elections Canada, show Conservative ridings ended last year with about $24.2 million in combined net assets. The Liberals were not far behind, with about $21 million in net assets spread out nationwide. The Conservatives and Liberals also dominate the top 20 richest associations in the country. Watch: Trudeau mingles with Liberal politicians, supporters in St. John’s

The relatively small gap between the Conservatives and the Liberals marks a shift from how things looked heading into the last federal election, when Conservative riding associations ended 2014 with net assets totalling more than $19 million — more than double the roughly $8 million amassed by Liberal riding associations. The NDP, meanwhile, has not managed to budge its finances out of a distant third place, with its riding associations reporting about $3.8 million in net assets in 2018. None of its riding associations are among the top-100 richest in the country. The Greens had about $735,000, although only about half of their riding associations have submitted their reports so far. A party running a full slate of candidates will be allowed to spend about $28 million during the coming election campaign, plus an average of about $110,000 per candidate, depending on the riding. Unlike in 2015, new election laws mean the cap will not increase with the length of the campaign.

The 2018 financial reports, which are the latest figures available, suggest the Conservatives and Liberals will be well-equipped to reach the spending limit in the lead up to the Oct. 21 election, but the NDP and the Greens will have to ramp up their fundraising and look to their national parties and wealthier riding associations for help. The financial reports also show the Liberal riding associations brought in about $8.5 million in contributions last year, compared to about $4.7 million for the Conservatives. The NDP riding associations received about $1.2 million in contributions last year. “Grassroots Liberals over the last few years have worked with Justin Trudeau to grow a base of fundraising support that will be competitive at the local level with the Conservative party for the first time in a generation,” said Braeden Caley, spokesman for the Liberal Party of Canada. Cory Hann, spokesman for the Conservative Party of Canada, said he would have expected better financial results from a party in power.

Jacques Boissinot/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, flanked by Richard Lehoux, right, candidate in the Beauce riding and by Quebec MP Alain Rayes, is applauded by supporters on Nov. 3, 2018 in St-Elzear, Que.