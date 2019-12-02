The resistance is no more — or so say the Tory premiers who graced the Dec. 2018 cover of Maclean’s Magazine. At this week’s annual gathering of the Council of the Federation in Mississauga, Ont., Conservative premiers walked back the magazine cover that depicted them as “the resistance,” saying instead that they were working towards consensus. “None of us knew that was going to be on the front page or none of us would’ve even taken the picture,” Ontario premier Doug Ford told reporters Monday. The controversial cover featured Ford, federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe, Manitoba premier Brian Pallister and soon-to-be Alberta premier Jason Kenney.

Powerful conservative leaders from across the country are suddenly united against Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax plan. And they’re spoiling for a fight. Meet the resistance. Read the full story by @InklessPW: https://t.co/XeO3T69ggPpic.twitter.com/6ncZD0biTJ — Maclean's Magazine (@macleans) November 7, 2018

The five were shown in a defiant pose with the headline “The resistance” and an accompanying story on how the leaders were positioning themselves as resisting the federal carbon tax. However, the cover was widely mocked online. That’s what happens when you put a bunch of older white guys together in blue suits and call them underdogs. The cover was compared to everything from mayonnaise to the world’s worst boy band.

this maclean's cover is tremendous bravo pic.twitter.com/DoiJdAcE4w — Seb FoxAllen (@purpledocket) November 7, 2018

‘Wasn’t my word’ At Monday’s press conference, Moe gave a window into a little magazine magic, noting that the group wasn’t even in the same room for the cover-shoot. “That cover speaks to the power of Photoshop,” Pallister added. While it’s disappointing to know all five of them didn’t meet up to coordinate their suits, laugh over ice-cold glasses of milk and trash-talk the carbon tax, it makes sense it would be hard to co-ordinate a photo shoot with all five. B.C. NDP premier John Horgan joked he was trying to get in with his more right-wing colleagues. “I wore a blue suit today, so I was hoping Maclean’s would Photoshop me in,” Horgan said. Kenney, who’s United Conservative Party overwhelmingly won the Alberta provincial election in April, said the group wasn’t consulted about the word “resistance.” “That wasn’t my word, I don’t think it was the word of any of my colleagues,” Kenney said.