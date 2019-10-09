Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer walks down Roxham Road in Quebec near the Canada-U.S. border to make a campaign announcement on Wednesday.

ST-BERNARD-DE-LACOLLE, Que. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will close the loophole that allows tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to claim refugee status, but he isn’t saying how.

Scheer pledged Wednesday to close the loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement that prevents asylum-seekers from claiming refugee protection in Canada if they arrive at an official border checkpoint from a country that is considered safe, such as the United States, but permits them to make such a claim if they’re already in the country.

That’s the technicality that’s prompted thousands of people to enter Canada from the U.S. away from official crossings, including across the New York-Quebec border and on the Prairies.

Scheer didn’t say how he would renegotiate the agreement with the Trump administration in the U.S., saying only he would use unspecified “other tools” if he forms a government.

He said Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau showed “incompetence and negligence” in dealing with the border crossers.