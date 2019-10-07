POLITICS
Tories Promise Free Admission To National Museums For Everyone

The move would cost the government around $21 million a year.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes an appearance Monday morning in Ottawa. Scheer says if the Conservatives form government, he would make the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina a national museum.

OTTAWA — The Conservatives say they would get rid of admission fees at all of Canada’s national museums.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement on an otherwise quiet day, as the party leaders prepare for the English-language debate later on Monday.

Scheer says scrapping those fees will make it easier for families to learn about Canada’s history and make school trips and family vacations more affordable.

The parliamentary budget office estimates that would cost the government about $21 million a year.

The nine national museums include the National Gallery of Canada, the Canadian War Museum and the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa, as well as the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

Scheer says he would also make the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina a national museum, and also make its admission free.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

