Tories Promise Free Admission To National Museums For Everyone

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes an appearance Monday morning in Ottawa. Scheer says if the Conservatives form government, he would make the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina a national museum.

OTTAWA — The Conservatives say they would get rid of admission fees at all of Canada’s national museums.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement on an otherwise quiet day, as the party leaders prepare for the English-language debate later on Monday.

Scheer says scrapping those fees will make it easier for families to learn about Canada’s history and make school trips and family vacations more affordable.