Tories Offer Families More Help With College, University Savings Plans

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes an announcement in Winnipeg on Tuesday. The Tories say they'll boost federal contributions to college or university funds for Canadians if elected.

WINNIPEG — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would help parents save up to send their children to college or university by increasing the amount of money the federal government contributes to the pot.

Scheer made the announcement Tuesday at a beauty school in Winnipeg.

The Conservatives are proposing to increase Ottawa’s contribution to the registered education savings plan (RESP) from 20 per cent to 30 per cent for every dollar families add to the savings program, up to $2,500 per year.

The Conservatives say this would increase the maximum grant that families receive from the federal government from $500 to $750 per year.

The increase would come on top of the existing federal grants for low and middle-income families.