Eric Duncan, the first openly gay Conservative MP, rose in question period to say it has been “five years and counting” since Trudeau promised to completely end the policy that bans donations from men who have sex with other men.

In response, Trudeau urged Tory Leader Erin O’Toole to speak to members of his own caucus about their opposition to a government bill that seeks to end the “barbaric” practice of conversion therapy.

Conservatives pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday to “finally keep his promise” to end a discriminatory policy keeping many gay and bisexual men from donating blood at a time when it is badly needed.

Blood donations from gay and bisexual men were banned in Canada between 1992 and 2013, a policy first put in place after thousands of Canadians were infected with HIV and hepatitis C from contaminated products. Seven years ago, Canada shifted to a policy to accept donations from men who abstained from sex with other men for five years.

Since the Liberals came to power, the deferral period for gay and bisexual men looking to donate blood dropped to one year and, as of last year, to three months.

Duncan told the House of Commons that blood donations are “needed urgently” and all parties are united in “ending this outdated stigma now, not in months or years.”

He said the Canadian Medical Association and the “All Blood is Equal” campaign have endorsed a science-based shift to a screening process that asks about individual sexual behaviour, rather than sexual orientation.

“Will the prime minister finally keep his promise and put an immediate end to this discrimination?” Duncan asked.

Trudeau: ‘That is our goal and that is what we are going to do’

Trudeau noted that eliminating the blood ban was a Liberal platform commitment from 2015 and said his government is “working forward” towards that objective.

“But we needed to do that based on science,” Trudeau said. “Unfortunately, under the (Stephen) Harper government, the blood services were starved of the research money necessary to do the work.”

Trudeau said his government has provided funding to the Canadian Blood Services and Héma-Québec to “do the scientific research necessary” to be able to finally eliminate the blood ban.

“That is our goal and that is what we are going to do,” he said.

O’Toole then criticized the prime minister for not taking action on a promise he has made several times over the last few years. He asked the prime minister to answer Duncan’s question and provide a timeline to live up to his pledge.

Trudeau noted the deferral period for gay and bisexual men has come down since Liberals came to power and said his government has funded 15 projects to “find the evidence necessary to eliminate it altogether.” That finish line is in sight, the prime minister said.

The prime minister then pointedly added that he was “very pleased” to see Tory MPs standing up for the rights of the LGBTQ2 community, remarks that caused a few Liberal ministers to nod.

“I just wish they would talk to their members who continue to stand in favour of the barbaric conversion therapy,” he said. “It would be nice to see the Conservative party stand with the LGBTQ community for once.”