OTTAWA — Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre﻿ says building up the Canadian economy after the COVID-19 pandemic can’t be achieved without a massive overhaul of the tax system and regulatory regime. And he knows you’re already yawning as you read that. But his party’s parliamentary pit bull says for all the pizzazz attached to the federal Liberals’ pledge of “building back better,” the reality is that those ideas aren’t sustainable if the country’s underlying economic system isn’t dramatically retooled. “We don’t need subsidized corporate welfare schemes that rely on endless bailouts from the taxpayer,” he said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “That will only indebt us further, and all the jobs they temporarily create will disappear when taxpayer money runs out.” Poilievre and some conservative pundits have attracted criticism for advancing the idea that in the Liberals’ post-pandemic strategy lurks a nefarious desire to dramatically overhaul existing social and financial systems in a way designed to benefit elites. The accusation riffs off a speech Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave in the fall related to how global leaders could close gaps in society laid bare by the pandemic. “This pandemic has provided an opportunity to reset,” he said. “This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems, that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.” Watch: Trudeau Expects Most Canadians To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine By September 2021. Story continues below.

Poilievre said he has no regrets about framing Trudeau’s plans in those terms. Tough questions ought to be asked of the prime minister, he said, for why he sees opportunity in something as macabre as a pandemic. Trudeau has dismissed the idea as “conspiracy theories,” chalking it up to COVID-19 anxieties that have people looking for someone to blame. The Liberals have faced pressure to address many different problems raised by the pandemic, including dangerous conditions in long-term care homes, the exploitation of temporary foreign workers and the realities that many of those deemed “essential workers” during COVID-19 — like grocery-store staff — often toil at minimum wage while the companies they work for make massive profits. The pandemic has taught Canadians hard lessons about how the most vulnerable are treated, Trudeau said earlier this week. “I think Canadians expect the government to respond,” he said. But Poilievre said from his point of view, too many “hobby horses” are getting attached to the pandemic. The Liberals are becoming distracted by “dreamweaving about some utopia they’d like to create,” he said. When pressed whether his party agrees on the problems, if not the solutions, Poilievre said Conservatives see things a different way: The Liberals talk about a reset while the Tories want an end to the “war on work.” “There are two major problems that come out of COVID-19: the massive unemployment that is destroying the revenues for our programs, the paycheques for our families, and the sense of purpose for our workers,” Poilievre said. “The second is the astronomical levels of household government and corporate debt.” Both can only be tackled through robust private-sector job creation, and that’s impossible with the way the tax system is structured, Poilievre said.