pabradyphoto via Getty Images Skyline of the city Calgary, Alberta, Canada along the Bow River with Peace Bridge

It seems people on the Prairies aren’t holding out much hope that the Liberal minority government will do much good for them, money-wise. Confidence in the economy dropped sharply in the Prairie provinces in the days after the Oct. 21 vote, according to data from the latest Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index. The index for the Prairies dropped below the crucial 50 mark in the week ending Nov. 1, meaning a majority of Prairie residents now take a negative view of the outlook for their finances. It’s the only part of the country with a score below 50.

HuffPost Canada/Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Consumer Confidence Index A consumer confidence graph shows how the Prairies is the only part of the country with a score below 50.

The confidence index typically only drops below 50 during particularly bad economic periods. The last time the score for Canada as a whole was below that level was during the 2008 financial crisis. Consumer confidence can play a major part in an economy’s direction. How people view their financial situation influences their decisions as consumers, and therefore the economy as a whole. The index declined since the vote in B.C., Quebec and Atlantic Canada as well, though not nearly to the same extent as in the Prairies. Only in Ontario are people more positive about the economy today, the index showed.