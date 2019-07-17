VLG via Getty Images

OTTAWA — Canada's price picture softened to two per cent last month following a sharp drop in gasoline prices compared to a year ago. The annual inflation number for June hit the Bank of Canada's ideal target as it came down from 2.4 per cent in May, Statistics Canada said Friday in a new report. It marked the first price deceleration after four straight months of year-over-year increases. The result matched the expectations of economists, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The neutral position of two per cent — right at the mid-point of the Bank of Canada’s range of one to three per cent — doesn’t put immediate pressure on governor Stephen Poloz to adjust his key interest rate. Leaving out gas prices, Statistics Canada said last month’s annual inflation number was 2.6 per cent. The 9.2 per cent drop in pump prices was partly due to rising inventory levels in the United States and Alberta’s elimination of its carbon pricing measures at the end of May, Statistics Canada said. Energy prices fell in every province, with Alberta easily seeing the largest decrease compared to a year earlier.