Canada's Consumer Prices Fall By Most On Record In March

Space_Cat via Getty Images In this stock photo, a woman handles produce at a supermarket. Falling prices for some items gave Canada's struggling consumers a bit of a break in March.

MONTREAL ― Falling prices for some items gave Canada’s struggling consumers a bit of a break in March. The country’s consumer price index fell by 0.9 per cent, the largest one-month drop in records going back to 1992, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. It came as large parts of the economy were shut down mid-month amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Watch: Oil prices fall below $0 for first time ever. Story continues below.

“What’s especially notable is that the steep slide (in prices) mostly preceded the closing of the economy,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter noted. “StatCan tells us that most prices were collected before shutdowns began in earnest around mid-month.” Thanks to rising prices in previous months, the consumer price index was still 0.9 per cent higher than it was a year earlier. But some things are considerably cheaper than a year ago, including gas (down 21.2 per cent), inter-city transportation (down 4.6 per cent) and recreation, education and reading (down 0.5 per cent). Food prices fell 0.1 per cent in March, but were still 2.3 per cent higher than a year earlier.