Richard Lautens via Getty Images People line up to enter the Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) store at Queen and John streets in Toronto, May 25, 2020. Canadians are actually spending more today than they were before the pandemic, despite large job losses.

MONTREAL ― To look at Canadians’ spending habits, you’d think the COVID-19 pandemic was over, and the economy was back at top speed. But the sudden return of good times might be a temporary illusion created by government income support, delayed debt payments, and households draining their savings. In an early estimate of June sales numbers, Statistics Canada said Tuesday that retail sales jumped 24.5 per cent from May’s levels, which would bring spending back to pre-pandemic levels. And consumer spending was actually a few percentage points higher at the beginning of July than in the same period a year earlier, TD Bank said in a report issued Tuesday. Watch: Brick-and-mortar stores aren’t dead, but there will be fewer of them, experts say. Story continues below.

Not all industries are back on track, of course ― think airlines and hotels ― but others have taken up the slack, with spending up on used cars, tradespeople/contractors and pharmacies/personal care. That’s despite the fact that, as of June, there were still 1.8 million fewer jobs in the country than there were before the pandemic, and in all some 3 million people were still earning less from work than they were at the start of the year, according to StatCan. “Spending patterns are, on balance, encouraging,” TD Bank senior economist Brian DePratto wrote. “However, caution remains warranted as employment is still well below pre-pandemic levels, the risk remains of a second wave, and direct income support measures are set to begin expiring early this autumn.”