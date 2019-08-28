Parents, check your cupboards, backpacks, cars, and everywhere else you keep water bottles. Health Canada recalled a popular brand of water bottles for kids on Tuesday due to a choking hazard. About 157,000 units of the affected Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles, which are sold individually as well as in two- and three-packs, were sold in Canada. About 5.7 million were sold in the U.S. The issue is that the clear silicone spout can detach in kids’ mouths, which obviously poses a choking risk. But, only models with a black spout base and black spout cover are affected.

Health Canada Contigo

“As of August 20, 2019, the company has received 30 reports of the spout detaching in Canada, and no reports of injuries. In the United States, the company has received 149 reports of the spout detaching and no reports of injuries,” Health Canada said in the recall notice. The affected products were sold between April 2018 and June 2019. They come in three sizes (13, 14, and 20-ounce), and four styles (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors). “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid,” Health Canada noted.

Health Canada Contigo