Bill To Ban Conversion Therapy In Canada Revived By Liberals

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger addresses the House of Commons in Ottawa on July 22. Chagger says conversion therapy is destructive, harmful and deadly.

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals have reintroduced a bill that would ban forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The government had previously introducing the legislation in March, just before Parliament shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger said Thursday morning that so-called conversion therapy is destructive, harmful and deadly.