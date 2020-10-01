POLITICS
10/01/2020 11:28 EDT

Bill To Ban Conversion Therapy In Canada Revived By Liberals

This is an important step for LGBTQ rights, Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger says.

  • The Canadian Press
Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger addresses the House of Commons in Ottawa on July 22. Chagger says conversion therapy is destructive, harmful and deadly.

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals have reintroduced a bill that would ban forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The government had previously introducing the legislation in March, just before Parliament shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger said Thursday morning that so-called conversion therapy is destructive, harmful and deadly. 

RELATED

The minister added that addressing the issue is an important step in advancing LGBTQ rights.

When the Liberals decided to prorogue Parliament in August, it ended the bill’s march through the legislative process and it had to be reintroduced.

NDP MP Randall Garrison says his party welcomes the return of the bill; it is likely to eventually pass through the House of Commons with the NDP’s support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.

Also on HuffPost:

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: Health politics lgbtq lgbtq rights conversion therapy