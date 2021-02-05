Military Reservist Who Rammed Rideau Hall Gate Pleads Guilty

The Canadian Press Michael Davies, lawyer for Corey Hurren, who is accused of ramming his vehicle through a gate at Rideau Hall, walks on Elgin Street after leaving the courthouse in Ottawa on Friday.

OTTAWA — A man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall and heading toward Justin Trudeau’s home while heavily armed pleaded guilty to eight charges in court Friday. Corey Hurren, a 46-year-old Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister. However, he pleaded guilty to seven weapons charges related to possession of prohibited or restricted firearms “for a purpose contrary to the public peace” and one charge of mischief by wilfully causing $100,000 worth of damage to the Rideau Hall gate. Hurren drove a truck onto the grounds of the Governor General’s official residence on July 2 last year and rammed through the gate, which caused the vehicle to stall and its airbags to deploy. He then set out on foot toward Rideau Cottage, where Trudeau and his family are living due to unresolved questions about costly repairs needed at the prime minister’s traditional official residence at 24 Sussex Drive. Trudeau was not home at the time. Police were able to talk Hurren down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.

THE CANADIAN PRESS An RCMP officer stands by a damaged gate outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 2, 2020.

He was initially accused of uttering a threat to “cause death or bodily harm” to Trudeau. But in an agreed statement of facts read in an Ottawa courtroom, Hurren told police he didn’t intend to hurt anyone, and that he wanted to arrest Trudeau to make a statement about the federal government’s COVID-19 restrictions and its ban on assault-style firearms. He had hoped to make the arrest during Trudeau’s daily pandemic briefing outside Rideau Cottage. Hurren, who told police he hadn’t qualified for emergency aid benefits, was angry about losing his business and his guns. He believed Canada was turning into a communist state. At no point did Hurren tell police he wanted to kill Trudeau, according to the statement. He also told police he didn’t want to hurt them and did not point a weapon at them as officers tried to de-escalate the incident. Wanted to show Trudeau ‘how angry everyone was’ While police were talking Hurren down, they received a complaint from one of his friends, who reported that Hurren had sent him “a disturbing text message containing a picture of a suicide note.” “In this note, Hurren stated he could not cope with the restrictions of COVID-19, the financial loss sustained due to the closure of his business and the recent firearm ban and felt that Canada was now under a communist dictatorship,” according to the statement. “Hurren hoped his actions would be a … ‘wake-up call and a turning point.’” He told police at the scene that he wanted to show Trudeau “how angry everyone was about the gun ban and the COVID-19 restrictions” and said the prime minister “is a communist who is above the law and corrupt.” He felt “betrayed by his government … (he) has nothing left.” During a police interview after his arrest, Hurren said “he’s not a bad guy for doing this and he did not want to hurt anyone.” He was concerned about being compared to Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, the shooter who stormed Parliament Hill in 2014, and didn’t want the RCMP to “think that he’s a terrorist.”