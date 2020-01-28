1st Presumed Coronavirus Case Reported In B.C.

VANCOUVER — Health officials in British Columbia say a man in his 40s is presumed to have coronavirus and is doing well as he recovers at home. Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, said Tuesday the man works regularly in China and lives in the Vancouver area. She told a news conference the man has voluntarily isolated himself since returning to Canada last week and no members of his family have shown any symptoms as they are being monitored by health officials. The government said the man began showing symptoms 24 hours after returning home. The majority of his most recent trip to China was spent in Wuhan, the city at the centre of an outbreak in that country. He contacted a primary health-care provider on Sunday to notify them he had travelled to Wuhan and was experiencing symptoms before coming in for assessment and treatment.

The province expects to have tests results from the man’s case back from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg within 48 hours. If confirmed, it would be the first case of coronavirus in B.C. There have been two other presumptive cases in Canada. As officials in Vancouver were speaking, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the risk in Canada is low. “It’s a sign that the system is working,” Hajdu said in Ottawa. “When we can confirm cases quickly, when we can actually do the appropriate investigations, that’s when we can contain the spread.” Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was scheduled to hold a news conference later today to discuss the government’s plans to help Canadians who are stuck in China and unable to leave because of quarantines imposed there. Some of them want Canada to evacuate its citizens from China, as other countries are doing.