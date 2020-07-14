LARS HAGBERG via Getty Images A vehicle enters a Canadian border station in Lansdowne, Ont., on March 22, 2020. The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for months to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

OTTAWA — Canada and the United States are set to extend a ban on non-essential travel that was imposed to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, although a final decision has not been taken, two Ottawa sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The ban, introduced in March, has been extended several times and is due to expire on July 21. The measure does not include trade.

Infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 U.S. states over the last two weeks, according to a Reuters analysis, and provincial premiers say the frontier needs to remain shut.

Although some U.S. politicians in northern states are pressing for the measures to be relaxed, the Ottawa sources said the extension was virtually inevitable given the seriousness of the crisis in the U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier told reporters talks between the two nations on the ban were continuing and said, “We will have more to say later this week, I’m sure.”