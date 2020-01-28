Canadians Should Avoid Travel To China’s Coronavirus Epicentre, Feds Warn

TORONTO — The Canadian government is now advising citizens against all travel to a Chinese province that’s at the centre of a global outbreak of a new form of coronavirus, stepping up an earlier warning about the region. On Monday afternoon, the government updated its advice for travellers to say that Canadians shouldn’t go to Hubei province at all. “Avoid all travel to the province of Hubei, including the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou, due to the imposition of heavy travel restrictions in order to limit the spread of a novel coronavirus,” the website stated. Previously, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne had only advised Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to the region. The Chinese government cut transportation links to and from the city of Wuhan, at the centre of the outbreak, on Jan. 22. Beijing has since expanded those controls to several nearby cities. Anyone travelling from Wuhan is required to register and quarantine themselves for 14 days — the maximum incubation period for the virus.

The Canadian travel warning followed further reassurances on Monday from the country’s top public health official that the risk from the disease remains minimal despite the discovery of a second presumptive case in Canada. Dr. Theresa Tam said the two diagnoses involve a married couple from Toronto who returned from Wuhan on Jan. 22. A man in his 50s was confirmed as Canada’s first official coronavirus patient earlier in the day, while the first of two rounds of tests indicates his wife has also contracted the illness. Tam said the likely diagnosis of a second case has not changed her view that the risk of contracting the virus remains low in Canada, noting the two instances follow a reassuring pattern. “Transmission of the virus is occurring among family members who have close and prolonged exposure to sick individuals,” Tam said in a teleconference. “Canadians should not be concerned that they can pick up the virus from an infected individual by any casual contact, such as walking through the airport or another public place.” Some groups were already avoiding travel to China, with the University of Regina announcing earlier Monday that it has cancelled all China trips it had organized for the next three months due to the spread of the coronavirus. Lab testing 25 samples Health officials in Ontario have said both the husband and wife who were diagnosed with coronavirus wore protective masks during the journey back to Canada, a step the medical community has said can be helpful in preventing the spread of the illness. Tam said the man showed signs of a mild cough on the flight, and he and his wife both disclosed their recent travel history upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Both federal and provincial officials have said the man sought hospital treatment for deteriorating symptoms the day after returning home, prompting paramedics to arrive on scene wearing protective equipment. His status as the country’s first prospective coronavirus case was announced on the weekend but confirmed on Monday by Ontario’s senior public health officials. Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province’s associate chief medical officer of health, said the confirmation resulted from tests at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. The man initially tested positive at a provincial facility, as did his wife days later.

People are self-identifying and we continue to make sure the system is working. Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health

Tam said Monday the woman’s case is now awaiting confirmation at the national level, noting the lab is currently testing 25 samples from multiple provinces. The man remains at Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital receiving treatment, while his wife is in “self-isolation” at home, officials said. Yaffe said several other prospective patients have been tested at the provincial level in recent days, with coronavirus being eliminated in at least 15 cases. Results are still pending for 19 others, she added. “The good news here is that there is ongoing, active monitoring,” she said. “People are self-identifying and we continue to make sure the system is working.” Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, said the patients currently being tested reside throughout the province, though many are concentrated in Toronto.

Cole Burston via Getty Images Travellers are seen wearing masks at the international arrivals area at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday.