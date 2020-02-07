Coronavirus Has Now Infected 7 Canadians On Cruise Ship Under Quarantine

Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total of Canadians infected on board the vessel to seven. The Canadians were among 41 positive tests for the virus identified in the latest round of tests conducted by the Japanese Ministry of Health, according to a statement from Princess Cruises, the operator of the Diamond Princess. “This is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date will be Feb. 19, unless there are any other unforeseen developments,” said a statement from the cruise line. The cruise line said the nationalities of the new cases, in addition to the Canadians, were one from Argentina, five from Australia, 21 from Japan, one from the United Kingdom and eight from the United States. Another 20 passengers were previously identified as being infected with the virus. Two of those previous cases were Canadians.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS The cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen here on Friday in Yokohama, Japan. The vessel was carrying more than 3,700 people when a coronavirus outbreak occurred on board.

Princess Cruises said local public health authorities will immediately disembark those guests for transport to local hospitals. It said staff are doing their best to make the quarantined passengers comfortable. “Guests will continue to be provided complementary internet and telephone service to stay in contact with their family and loved ones,” it said. “In addition, we have added additional live TV channels and a large selection of in-room movies available in multiple languages. The cruise activities staff is packaging games, puzzles and trivia and delivering them to guest staterooms. “The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the Japan Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures.” The ship carrying 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew was first quarantined in Yokohama on Tuesday following a confirmed outbreak of the new coronavirus.