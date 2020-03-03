NEWS
03/03/2020 15:17 EST

30 Coronavirus Cases In Canada As B.C. Confirms 9th Case

A man in his 50s began to feel ill after returning from Iran.

VICTORIA — British Columbia has confirmed its ninth case of COVID-19 in a man who returned from Iran last week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the man in his 50s began to feel ill after he returned home to the Fraser Health region, which is near Vancouver.

He is in isolation at home and Henry says his family and close contacts are being monitored.

Ontario reported two more cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada to 30.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver on Jan. 28, 2020.

Henry says the province is actively testing those at risk and more than 1,000 tests have been done.

She says all cases in B.C. have been successfully managed at home and no one has been severely ill.

