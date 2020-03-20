BUSINESS
Coronavirus In Condos: What Residents Should Know About COVID-19

Condo board policies vary but there are some basic changes you should expect to see.

The messaging from Canada’s public health officials to fight the spread of COVID-19 is clear: Stay home if you’re unwell

But for condo residents, that raises some questions. Given that there can be hundreds of dwellers in a condo building, the idea of social distancing can be tougher than a homeowner. 

Policies specific to COVID-19 will vary condo board to condo board but there are some changes in the video above that residents should come to expect. 

