The messaging from Canada’s public health officials to fight the spread of COVID-19 is clear: Stay home if you’re unwell.
But for condo residents, that raises some questions. Given that there can be hundreds of dwellers in a condo building, the idea of social distancing can be tougher than a homeowner.
Policies specific to COVID-19 will vary condo board to condo board but there are some changes in the video above that residents should come to expect.
Coronavirus In Condos: What Residents Should Know About COVID-19
Condo board policies vary but there are some basic changes you should expect to see.
The messaging from Canada’s public health officials to fight the spread of COVID-19 is clear: Stay home if you’re unwell.
Trending
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW BUSINESS
Get the top stories emailed every day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Privacy Policy