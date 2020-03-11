Coronavirus Conference Cancelled Because Of Coronavirus

dibrova via Getty Images In this stock photo, commuters move through Grand Central Station in New York City. A conference in the city on on “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” has been cancelled over fears it might spread the coronavirus.

The organizers of a conference on “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” have decided they can’t carry on with business as usual.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) had scheduled a roundtable in New York City for Friday where business leaders were to discuss how to carry on doing business at a time when supply chains are breaking down and many people are working from home.

“Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, the Council on Foreign Relations, like many other organizations, has suspended all in-person events effectively today through at least Friday, 3 April 2020,” the not-for-profit group told The Independent.

“Our foremost concern is for the health and safety of Council members, staff and the community.”

Watch: Why social distancing and self-quarantining save lives in an outbreak. Story continues below.