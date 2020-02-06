Coronavirus Infects 2 Canadians On Cruise Ship Quarantined In Japan

Two Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus. “Princess Cruises can confirm that we have been notified that amongst the second set of samples that have completed testing, 10 additional people have tested positive for Coronavirus,” said a statement from the cruise company. “This includes four Japanese guests, one guest from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one guest from New Zealand.” It says local public health authorities will be immediately disembarking those guests for transport to local hospitals. “The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority,” the company said. “We continue to work closely with the Japan Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests.” The ship carrying 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew was quarantined in Yokohama following a confirmed outbreak of the new coronavirus on Tuesday. At least 20 people on board have now tested positive for the new virus, officials say.

The first phase of health screening of all guests and crew onboard Diamond Princess confirmed initial 10 cases of the virus. None of those were Canadian. Later on Wednesday, health workers in the port city of Yokohama said 10 more people were confirmed sickened with the virus. They will be transferred to nearby hospitals for further testing and treatment. The cruise line says the first 10 infected cases included two Australians, three Japanese, three people from Hong Kong, and one from the United States, as well as a Filipino crew member. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian mission in Tokyo has been in touch with the Canadian passengers on the ship to offer them consular assistance and the government will look to the cruise line to repatriate them when the quarantine is finished. Covered from head-to-knee by large, white sheets, the positive cases were led by gloved and masked officials onto Coast Guard vessels, to be taken ashore and transported to local hospitals. The ship will remain under quarantine for 14 days in Yokohama, Princess Cruises says.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS The Diamond Princess cruise ship is seen here off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday. The company says it has cancelled two Diamond Princess cruises departing Yokohama this month.