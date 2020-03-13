FilippoBacci via Getty Images In spite of the virus, people are still going on dates. There are ways to do it safely.

They’re calling it “love in the time of coronavirus.”

“Love,” of course, being the operative and the operatic word. (Crisis tends to inspire drama, even in language.) In truth, “dating” would be a more fitting word, since many have found themselves concerned over whether they should even be leaving their homes, much less kissing strangers they’ve just met online.

In some ways, those anxieties are justified. COVID-19 spreads through person-to-person contact, and as documented cases continue to increase exponentially, “social distancing” — reducing close contact between people to stymie virus transmission — has emerged as the prevailing moral logic.

“We don’t have a vaccine, and we don’t have any antiviral drugs yet,” infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch tells HuffPost Canada. “And in the absence of those things, the best way to protect individuals and communities is to reduce the number of people who get this infection. Social distancing is one way to do that.”

It’s also one of the primary guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a slew of other medical experts. We’re supposed to reduce close contact with others. That means avoiding crowded spaces like malls, nightclubs, and restaurants.

But even in times of crisis, people still have love on the brain. So what does that mean for dating?

How to date more safely

Claire A.H., the owner of a Toronto-based dating service called Friend of a Friend Matchmaking, just returned from a matchmaking conference in New York City, where she says many of the attendees were discussing measures to take in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though many dating apps have already begun issuing prompts to users reminding them to take care of their health — wash your hands! — there has yet to be a consensus on how exactly dating can be made safer.

“One thing to consider is that, if you do want to meet up with someone, it’s best to do it in a smaller, more intimate space,” she told HuffPost Canada over the phone. “That means avoiding crowds at bars or busy restaurants.”

Those are, of course, two of the more common places you might think of as places to go for a date. The tablecloth restaurant is a staple in the public imagination. But Claire says one option several companies at the conference were considering have a very “Love is Blind” feel: video chats.

“In general, it’s not nice to meet up with anyone if you’re feeling sick, much less a date,” she says. “With a video call, you can set up your computer at a desk, have a drink, bring along a little snack. You can get dressed up and treat the call like it’s an actual date.”

Maybe that doesn’t cut it for you. Maybe you’re not into the whole virtual meeting thing. In the event that you still want to meet someone in person — how old-fashioned you are! — Claire says it’s still a good idea to do a form of screening before you meet them.

That means having a conversation beforehand about your health.

Henrik Sorensen via Getty Images If you are planning on meeting up with someone, Claire says it's a good idea to have a conversation about your health anyway.

“It might not be sexy, but if you’re thinking about getting closer to someone or being intimate, it’s not a bad idea to ask, you know, ‘How’s your immune system? Have you or anyone else in your life been compromised by the virus?’” she suggests. “It might be odd to have to do the whole disclosure thing on or before a first date, but it’s no different from talking about other health or emotional risks.”

When it comes to COVID-19, Claire says both or however many parties should feel comfortable about meeting up with each other. And the best way to do that, she argues, is to ask questions and get clarity on anything you might be anxious about.

“It’s just a basic and healthy tenet of communication, I think, to engage in that sort of behaviour,” she says, likening it to STI disclosure. “Once you know those things, then you can decide on your own if you want to engage in more or less closeness. Engaging in any kind of rookie play is OK, as long as everyone is informed and on the same page.”

PeopleImages via Getty Images Many dating apps are suggesting video chats as an alternative to meeting up.

Try not to panic

“Unfortunately,” Claire admits, “it’s true that there are a number of potential ways you can get COVID-19. One of them is making out. But so is touching your face after you’ve touched your coworker’s keyboard.”

Though COVID-19 is, at present, relatively mild in about 80 per cent of cases, people are still panicking. But freaking out and sequestering yourself — from love, from the world — isn’t really the answer.

“People locking themselves in their homes and not coming out seems a bit excessive to me,” says Dr. Bogoch. “You have to continue on through life, and take care of your basic needs. Rely on your common sense. Does that mean hiding in the basement for a year until this blows over? No, it doesn’t. Does that mean avoiding busy places? Yes, that sounds fair.”