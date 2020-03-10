Ontario Has Financial Cushion To Weather COVID-19: Minister

As the government prepares to release its 2020 budget later this month, Ontario’s finance minister says the province is ready to weather the storm of COVID-19’s economic impact.

“It is clear that COVID-19 is having an economic impact. How deep and significant that impact will be, will be unclear until we know the true scope of the issue and how long it is going to persist,” Rod Phillips said Tuesday at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto.

Global stocks are tanking as the novel coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The budget is based on past economic assumptions, which are now changing, but the province has a reserve of more than $1 billion, Phillips said.

“We are entering into this period of economic uncertainty in a position of strength.”

Last year, Ontario accounted for 76 per cent of the country’s job growth. Phillips said since Premier Doug Ford’s government came into office, more than 300,000 net new jobs have been created, 85 per cent of them in the private sector.